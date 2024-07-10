Tolerance.ca
What’s the difference between ‘man flu’ and flu? Hint: men may not be exaggerating

By Thea van de Mortel, Professor, Nursing, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Griffith University
What’s the difference? is a new editorial product that explains the similarities and differences between commonly confused health and medical terms, and why they matter.

The term “man flu” takes a humorous poke at men with minor respiratory infections, such as colds, who supposedly exaggerate their symptoms.

According to the stereotype, a man lies on the sofa with…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
