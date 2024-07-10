Librarians have good reasons to ‘weed’ books from their shelves. Why is book removal so controversial?
By Sarah Polkinghorne, Research Fellow, Social Change Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
Lisa M. Given, Professor of Information Sciences & Director, Social Change Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
Earlier this year, the removal of thousands of books to make room for renovations at Melbourne’s City Library prompted an outcry. Removing the books was “an absolute act of vandalism,” librarian Alice Bluer told The Age.
The City of Melbourne argued the space was needed for other in-demand uses, such as “community meetings, study and…
