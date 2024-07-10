Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Think you’ve decided what to buy? Actually, your brain is still deciding – even as you put it in your basket

By Tijl Grootswagers, Senior Research Fellow in Cognitive Neuroscience, Western Sydney University
Genevieve L Quek, Research Fellow, Western Sydney University
Manuel Varlet, Associate Professor in Cognitive Neuroscience, Western Sydney University
Our research shows our brains are still evaluating our decisions even as we act them out. Better awareness of what influences last-minute decision-making can help us make better choices.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate change may cause lake phytoplankton to become predatory, putting more CO2 into the atmosphere
~ Librarians have good reasons to ‘weed’ books from their shelves. Why is book removal so controversial?
~ How should I factor AI into my decision about what to study after school?
~ ‘Knowledge keeps the fires burning’: how ancient Indigenous wisdom can transform our battle against climate change
~ ‘I just want to keep playing:’ Why youth athletes under-report concussion symptoms
~ Identity and resilience: Aboriginal performers have been singing up the streets of Sydney for NAIDOC week since 1959
~ Mental health services that consult with Elders can deliver better care to Aboriginal people
~ Glyphosate weed killers like Roundup should be banned in Canada and around the world
~ From NIMBY to YIMBY: How localized real estate investment trusts can help address Canada’s housing crisis
~ UN Human Rights Council condemns Myanmar abuses, urges immediate action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter