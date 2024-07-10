‘Knowledge keeps the fires burning’: how ancient Indigenous wisdom can transform our battle against climate change
By Nina Lansbury, Associate Professor in Public Health, The University of Queensland
Bradley J. Moggridge, Professor of Science and Associate Dean (Indigenous Leadership and Engagement), University of Technology Sydney
Geoff Evans, Researcher, The University of Queensland
Lillian Ireland, Researcher, The University of Queensland
Tom Munro-Harrison, Artist, writer and academic, Indigenous Knowledge
When it comes to climate change in Australia, the fires of Knowledge are burning bright. This NAIDOC Week, it’s time Indigenous Knowledges are heard.
- Wednesday, July 10, 2024