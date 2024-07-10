Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Knowledge keeps the fires burning’: how ancient Indigenous wisdom can transform our battle against climate change

By Nina Lansbury, Associate Professor in Public Health, The University of Queensland
Bradley J. Moggridge, Professor of Science and Associate Dean (Indigenous Leadership and Engagement), University of Technology Sydney
Geoff Evans, Researcher, The University of Queensland
Lillian Ireland, Researcher, The University of Queensland
Tom Munro-Harrison, Artist, writer and academic, Indigenous Knowledge
When it comes to climate change in Australia, the fires of Knowledge are burning bright. This NAIDOC Week, it’s time Indigenous Knowledges are heard.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate change may cause lake phytoplankton to become predatory, putting more CO2 into the atmosphere
~ Librarians have good reasons to ‘weed’ books from their shelves. Why is book removal so controversial?
~ Think you’ve decided what to buy? Actually, your brain is still deciding – even as you put it in your basket
~ How should I factor AI into my decision about what to study after school?
~ ‘I just want to keep playing:’ Why youth athletes under-report concussion symptoms
~ Identity and resilience: Aboriginal performers have been singing up the streets of Sydney for NAIDOC week since 1959
~ Mental health services that consult with Elders can deliver better care to Aboriginal people
~ Glyphosate weed killers like Roundup should be banned in Canada and around the world
~ From NIMBY to YIMBY: How localized real estate investment trusts can help address Canada’s housing crisis
~ UN Human Rights Council condemns Myanmar abuses, urges immediate action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter