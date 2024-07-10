Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Army Commander Threatens Election Integrity

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa (3rd R) inspects the guard of honor at the country's 43rd Independence Day celebrations held in Mount Darwin, Mashonaland Central province, on April 18, 2023.  © 2023 JEKESAI NJIKIZANA/AFP via Getty Images (Johannesburg) – Zimbabwe’s army commander has openly stated that the country’s security forces intend to play a partisan political role, threatening future elections and those participating in them, Human Rights Watch said today.On June 29, 2024, the Zimbabwe National Army commander, Lt. General Anselem Sanyatwe,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
