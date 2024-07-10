Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN Rights Council Takes Big Step for Treaty on Free Education

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A pupil at a free government pre-primary school, Tashkent, Uzbekistan, November 2022. © 2022 Bede Sheppard / Human Rights Watch The United Nation’s preeminent human rights body, the Human Rights Council, today forged a new path for millions of children who have so far been blocked from education by its costs.The council approved a proposal advanced by Luxembourg, the Dominican Republic, and Sierra Leone, and cosponsored by 29 other states, to establish a working group of countries to consider and draft a new treaty explicitly recognizing every child’s right to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
