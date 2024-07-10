Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Guatemala: Amnesty International condemns new judgment against former prosecutor Virginia Laparra

By Amnesty International
Following the judgment issued today against Virginia Laparra Rivas, former prosecutor of the Special Prosecutor’s Office against Impunity (FECI), Ana Piquer, Americas director at Amnesty International, said: “This is a mixed verdict.  While the judge did not impose the maximum sentence, which would have sent Virginia Laparra back to prison, he did declare her guilty […] The post Guatemala: Amnesty International condemns new judgment against former prosecutor Virginia Laparra appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
