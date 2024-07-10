Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At the Olympics, athletes show guts, glory – and a lot of ink, including tattoos that profess their faith

By Gustavo Morello, Professor of Sociology, Boston College
This has been a wonderful summer if you follow sports: tennis championships, end-of-season tournaments and soccer’s European Championship and Copa America – all leading up to the most global event of all, the Olympics.

The Olympic Games began as a religious celebration in ancient Greece, with competitions to honor their gods. But the Olympics declined once the Roman Empire replaced Greek power in the Mediterranean; the final blow came…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ French election: it’s impossible to know what sort of government might emerge from the current state of chaos
~ Angela Rayner’s green suit: why is it so difficult for women in power to dress ‘correctly’?
~ ‘Fart walk’: the health benefits of going for a walk after a meal
~ From robots and drones to sheep trackers, new tech can help farmers monitor and improve soil health
~ Does UK opera have a future to sing about?
~ The Bikeriders: a realistic depiction of the camaraderie of a motorcycle club
~ 4 books by Black Philadelphia women that depict struggle and joy in the City of Sisterly Love
~ Smaller family companies are the unexpected innovation powerhouses in many countries in the world
~ Market trust at stake: What the Supreme Court’s ruling in SEC v. Jarkesy means for investors
~ From the ’60s till now, TV news coverage of large-scale university protests doesn’t look so different
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter