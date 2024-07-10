Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Should Add Xinjiang, Aluminum to Forced Labor Database

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A guard stands in a tower on the perimeter of the Number 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein On Tuesday, the United States government added aluminum to its list of priority sectors for the enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act. The law aims to block any good made in China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region tainted by state-imposed forced labor from entering the US market.The US decision aligns with the findings of Human Rights Watch’s 2024 report “Asleep at the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ French election: it’s impossible to know what sort of government might emerge from the current state of chaos
~ Angela Rayner’s green suit: why is it so difficult for women in power to dress ‘correctly’?
~ ‘Fart walk’: the health benefits of going for a walk after a meal
~ From robots and drones to sheep trackers, new tech can help farmers monitor and improve soil health
~ Does UK opera have a future to sing about?
~ The Bikeriders: a realistic depiction of the camaraderie of a motorcycle club
~ 4 books by Black Philadelphia women that depict struggle and joy in the City of Sisterly Love
~ Smaller family companies are the unexpected innovation powerhouses in many countries in the world
~ Market trust at stake: What the Supreme Court’s ruling in SEC v. Jarkesy means for investors
~ From the ’60s till now, TV news coverage of large-scale university protests doesn’t look so different
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter