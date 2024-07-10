Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Montagnard Indigenous activist must not be extradited to face torture in Viet Nam

By Amnesty International
Thai authorities must not forcibly return a Montagnard and Ede Indigenous human rights activist to Viet Nam where he would be at severe risk of torture, Amnesty International said ahead of his extradition hearing next week. Y Quynh Bdap, a UN-recognized refugee who has been in Thailand since 2018, was arrested by Thai authorities for […] The post Thailand: Montagnard Indigenous activist must not be extradited to face torture in Viet Nam appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hundreds succumb to extreme temperatures as severe heatwave engulfs Pakistan
~ How might the Melbourne factory fire affect health and the environment? An air pollution expert explains
~ Why real wages in Australia have fallen while they’ve risen in most other OECD countries
~ West Africa is changing: five essential reads on breakaways from Ecowas
~ Controversial hacktivists may have prompted El Salvador’s censorship of Telegram
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Fatima Payman on the challenges and opportunities of being a crossbencher
~ Fatima Payman advises Muslims: ‘Don’t establish a political party’
~ South Africa’s 2022 census may not be accurate enough for official use: demographers explain what went wrong
~ Australia has its first antisemitism special envoy, with an Islamophobia special envoy to follow. What will this mean?
~ Think you could pick a criminal suspect out of a lineup? If they’ve shaved or changed their clothes, you’d probably fail
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter