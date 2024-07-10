Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From FLiRT to FLuQE: what to know about the latest COVID variants on the rise

By Nathan Bartlett, Professor, School of Biomedical Sciences and Pharmacy, University of Newcastle
‘FLuQE’ is a direct descendant of the earlier ‘FLiRT’ variants. But an additional mutation could make it more of a worry.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
