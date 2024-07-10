Tolerance.ca
Burkina Faso: Journalist, Junta Critics Feared Disappeared

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Serge Oulon signing his books at the Norbert Zongo press center in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, October 2023. © 2023 Private (Nairobi) – Burkina Faso authorities should urgently investigate and publicly report on the whereabouts of a journalist and two prominent critics of the country’s military junta, Human Rights Watch said today.The abductions since June 18 of Serge Oulon, director of an investigative newspaper, Adama Bayala, and Kalifara Séré, both working as television commentators, raise concerns about enforced disappearances and possible unlawful conscriptions…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
