Why do dogs have different coats? Experts explain – and give grooming tips for different types

By Susan Hazel, Associate Professor, School of Animal and Veterinary Science, University of Adelaide
Mia Cobb, Research Fellow, Animal Welfare Science Centre, The University of Melbourne
Dog hair comes in many varieties, from shaggy to short, curly to straight. If you live with a dog, you live with their hair – on your couch, in your clothes, it’s everywhere!

Beyond colour, have you ever wondered what’s behind the differences in coat type?

We actually know quite a lot about why dogs have different coats, and it comes down to their genes.

What are the main coat types in dogs?


The three main features of dog coats are how long the hairs are, whether they are curly or straight, and whether they have extra flourishes. The flourishes are…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
