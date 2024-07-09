Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Xi and Putin talk up growth of their Eurasian bloc organisation as counterweight to Nato

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
At Nato’s 75th anniversary summit there has been, as you’d expect, a lot of attention on Russia’s war against Ukraine. It’s undoubtedly the most significant immediate challenge to Nato with wider implications for the rest of the globe.

Yet beyond the headlines of the war in Ukraine, an even more significant challenge is looming. There’s no doubt the world…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Catching online scammers: our model combines data and behavioural science to map the psychological games cybercriminals play
~ Ghana is planning its first nuclear energy plant: what’s behind the decision
~ Brazil needs a new approach to climate mobility
~ Voter turnout lowest in decades – an expected result and electoral rules may have played a role
~ Debt-disaster-debt: hurricane-damaged islands are being saddled with loans they cannot afford
~ British jails are at a breaking point – here’s how the Dutch halved their prison population
~ Businesses are harvesting our biometric data. The public needs assurances on security
~ What historic art showing open water swimming can tell us about gender, race and power
~ My Lady Jane: a new anti-history of the Tudor period that doesn’t want to be taken seriously
~ How the economics of oil could sway the US presidential election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter