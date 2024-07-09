Businesses are harvesting our biometric data. The public needs assurances on security
By Kamran Mahroof, Associate Professor, Supply Chain Analytics, University of Bradford
Amizan Omar, Associate Professor of Strategic Management, University of Bradford
Irfan Mehmood, Associate Professor in Business Analytics, University of Bradford
Biometrics can help companies to be more efficient and to improve their products but there’s a growing need for transparency.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 9, 2024