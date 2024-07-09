Tolerance.ca
Joe Biden commits to staying in the race – like Nixon, his biggest threat comes from within his own party

By Philip Klinkner, James S. Sherman Professor of Government, Hamilton College
President Joe Biden is strongly reaffirming his commitment to stay in the presidential race – despite a growing number of calls from politicians and voters for him to step down, following a highly criticized debate performance in June 2024.

After Biden said in an ABC news interview that only "the…The Conversation


