Human Rights Observatory

Egypt: Lift travel bans imposed on two human rights lawyers

By Amnesty International
The Egyptian authorities must immediately lift the travel bans imposed against prominent human rights lawyers Nasser Amin and Hoda Abdelwahab in connection with criminal investigations into NGOs’ legitimate human rights work, Amnesty International said today. On 20 March 2024, after 13 years of investigations the authorities announced the closure of Case 173/2011, widely known as […] The post Egypt: Lift travel bans imposed on two human rights lawyers appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
