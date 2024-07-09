Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New EU Leadership Should Uphold the Right to Asylum in Europe

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A migrant reception center at the port of Shenjin, northwestern Albania, June 5, 2024. © 2024 Vlasov Sulaj/AP Photo (Brussels) – The EU and its member states should safeguard the right to territorial asylum in Europe, Human Rights Watch and more than 95 other organizations said in a statement released today. The recent and increasing attempts by several European Union member states to outsource asylum processing and refugee protection to countries outside the EU – such as in the Italy-Albania agreement on migration – contravene their legal responsibilities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
