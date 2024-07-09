Tolerance.ca
5G doesn’t affect your health – here are 5 points to put your mind at ease

By Alberto Nájera López, Profesor de Radiología y Medicina Física en la Facultad de Medicina de Albacete. Coordinador de la Unidad de Cultura Científica y de la Innovación (UCLMdivulga), Universidad de Castilla-La Mancha
Right now, you are reading these lines on the screen of a mobile phone, tablet, or computer. For decades now, our access to huge amounts of information and instant communication has depended on antennas and transmitters that bathe our surroundings in radiation – specifically, in non-ionising electromagnetic radiation.

However, many people are concerned that this poses a health risk – you have doubtless heard that it is better to turn off your mobile phone or wifi while you sleep, that living near a cell tower can cause cancer, or that some people are especially sensitive to the radiation…The Conversation


© The Conversation
