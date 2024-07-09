Look up! A once-in-a-lifetime explosion is about to create a ‘new’ star in the sky
By Tanya Hill, Senior Curator (Astronomy), Museums Victoria and Honorary Fellow at University of Melbourne, Museums Victoria Research Institute
Amanda Karakas, Associate Professor, School of Physics and Astronomy, Monash University
Astronomers and stargazers around the world are excited to witness a rare event that only happens once every 80 years – a recurrent nova.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 8, 2024