What were dingoes like before the European invasion? Centuries-old DNA reveals a surprising history
By Yassine Souilmi, Group Leader, Genomics and Bioinformatics, Australian Centre for Ancient DNA, University of Adelaide
Gabriel Conroy, Environmental Management Program Coordinator, University of the Sunshine Coast
Jane Balme, Professor Emerita of Archaeology, The University of Western Australia
Sally Wasef, Senior research fellow, Queensland University of Technology
For at least 3,500 years, dingoes have been Australia’s top terrestrial predator. And in current times, they are one of the continent’s most iconic but controversial animals. Dingoes hold significant cultural value, including a long connection with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples.
Dingoes also play a crucial ecological role, helping to regulate the population of native animals such as kangaroos, and feral animals such…
- Monday, July 8, 2024