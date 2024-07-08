Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Tell students they can do it’: how Aboriginal people can inspire each other to become teachers

By Tracy Woodroffe, 2024 ACSES First Nations Fellow, Senior Lecturer in Indigenous Knowledges, Charles Darwin University
Khushi Chauhan, Research Associate, PhD Candidate, Charles Darwin University
In a new project, we are talking to Aboriginal high school students and teachers to understand how to encourage more Aboriginal people to become teachers in the Northern Territory.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trauma-sensitive climate change education can develop truthful hope
~ When transmission lines fell, 16 electric vehicles fed power into the grid. It showed electric vehicles can provide the backup Australia needs
~ Europe: Sweeping pattern of systematic attacks and restrictions undermine peaceful protest
~ New EU Leadership Should Uphold the Right to Asylum in Europe
~ Beryl in Jamaica, the colour of the sea
~ 4 things to watch for as NATO leaders meet in US capital for high-stakes summit
~ Keen to be sustainable after dying? Earth to earth, cradle to compost
~ We know what to eat to stay healthy. So why is it so hard to make the right choices?
~ As ocean surfaces acidify, a deep-sea acidic zone is expanding: marine habitats are being squeezed
~ What were dingoes like before the European invasion? Centuries-old DNA reveals a surprising history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter