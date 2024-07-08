Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Labour is divided over Israel and Palestine – as prime minister, Keir Starmer has a difficult line to tread

By James Vaughan, Lecturer in International History, Aberystwyth University
When it comes to Israel and Palestine, the Labour party has a complex historical legacy. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is acutely aware of the lessons of the past, particularly from when Jeremy Corbyn was Labour leader, about the ability of this conflict to pitch the party into a state of antagonistic self-destruction.

Since 2020, Labour’s consistent line has been that it has fundamentally changed when it comes to antisemitism:…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kamala Harris: the top choice to replace Biden as Democratic nominee should he step aside
~ Euros 2024: whoever wins the football, the Turkish kebab takes the fast-food crown
~ Disease has killed most of the UK’s elm trees since the 1960s – but there are signs they may be making a comeback
~ Millions benefited from mortgages fixed at low prices – now many are struggling with much higher monthly payments
~ Always Running: Luis J. Rodríguez’s memoir of gang days in LA is as relevant today as it was 30 years ago
~ ‘Whatchamacallit’, ‘gizmo’ and ‘thingamajig’: what we say when we can’t find the right word – and why
~ IQ tests: can you improve your score by practising?
~ Paul McCartney says eye yoga stops him needing glasses – here’s the reality about ocular exercises
~ How The Bear sets up stereotypes of tough male and emotional female chefs – and then tears them down
~ We need to consider alternatives to dark matter that better explain cosmological observations
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter