Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Surviving breast cancer: Nigerian women share their stories

By Candi Nwakasi, Professor of Human Development and Family Sciences, University of Connecticut
“I believe I will still beat it again.” These are the words of a Nigerian woman, Didi, who feared a recurrence of her cancer – but saw herself as a survivor.

Her attitude is becoming more common everywhere as more people are living after a cancer diagnosis. Though populations are growing and ageing, and cancer incidence is therefore rising, it’s also true that the likelihood of survivingThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
