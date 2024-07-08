Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: SADC Should Respond to Intensified Crackdown on Opponents

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Opposition supporters protest outside a court, in Harare, Zimbabwe, Thursday, June 27, 2024. The protesters were angered by a magistrate's decision to deny bail to close to 80 activists arrested mid-June for allegedly meeting without official clearance. © AP Photo/Aaron Ufumeli (Johannesburg) – The Southern African Development Community (SADC) should speak out against the Zimbabwean authorities’ intensified crackdown on the opposition and civil society organizations ahead of its summit in Harare, Human Rights Watch said today. The heads of state of SADC’s 16…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch
