Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

French election: far-right government blocked as Le Pen’s alliance pushed into third place

By David Lees, Reader in French Studies, University of Warwick
And so it did not come to pass. For all the expectation – and yes, fear among some in France and around the world – the far-right has failed in its bid to gain a majority in the French National Assembly (the lower house of France’s parliament).

Marine Le Pen’s Rassemblement National (RN) and its allies came top in the first round of voting in France’s hastily called legislative election. But in the second round, the party simply could not break through the so-called “republican front”, the practice of candidates…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Free at last’: Aussies respond to Julian Assange homecoming
~ Faith turns fatal as blasphemy laws ignite unchecked extremism in Pakistan
~ Serbia bans festival that enabled collaboration between artists from Serbia and Kosovo
~ Gamers from the Russian regions spend hours playing Tetris to win international tournaments
~ We used 1,000 historical photos to reconstruct Antarctic glaciers before a dramatic collapse
~ Labour’s plans for border and economic security aren’t sustainable unless it takes the threat of climate change seriously
~ NHS: six key challenges facing the Labour government
~ To boost the economy, Labour cannot afford to duck these four expensive challenges
~ Starmer must seize the chance to rethink the UK-Europe relationship – here’s how he can do it
~ Why the Olympic Games are a ‘civil religious’ ceremony with a global congregation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter