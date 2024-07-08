Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

One memorable speech can turn around a faltering campaign − how Nixon did it with his ‘Checkers’ talk

By W. Joseph Campbell, Professor Emeritus of Communication, American University School of Communication
Facing an uproar over use of a private fund to cover expenses, vice presidential candidate Sen. Richard Nixon invoked the family dog, Checkers, to salvage his political career in 1952.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
