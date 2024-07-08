Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Iran: Security Forces Killing Kurdish Border Couriers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Kulbars carry goods on their backs along the mountains of the Iran-Iraq border, Kurdistan, Iran, April 29, 2017. © 2017 Abed Jalilpouran/Middle East Images/Middle East Images via Getty Images Iranian authorities have used excessive and lethal force against predominantly Kurds crossing the border from Iraq with goods for resale.High rates of unemployment and poverty are among the drivers for people to work as border couriers, known as Kulbars, legally or illegally, which is a physically demanding and dangerous work.Iranian authorities should develop sustainable…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
