Alcohol consumption among teenagers: Parents need to set rules and not just talk about it
By Catherine Cimon-Paquet, Chercheuse doctorante, Département de psychologie, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Cécile Mathys, Professeure, Criminologie, Université de Liège
Marie-Hélène Véronneau, Professeure, psychologie, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Parents of teenagers play an important role in their alcohol consumption. A new study shows that parental rules are the key, and that talking is not all that useful!
- Sunday, July 7, 2024