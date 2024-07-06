Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Keir Starmer appoints historic cabinet with record number of women – now comes the hard part: governing

By Nicholas Allen, Professor of Politics, Royal Holloway University of London
As the dust settles on Labour’s historic election win, Keir Starmer, the UK’s new prime minister, has appointed his team of senior ministers. These men and women (of whom there are a record number in this cabinet) are now responsible for governing and delivering on the party’s manifesto commitments.

The ability to choose who sits in cabinet and what jobs they have is hugely empowering for any prime minister. Most ambitious politicians crave high office, which locks them into an essentially submissive relationship…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Kenya’s protests are different this time: 3 things that make it harder for government to crush them
~ Disproportional representation: what the UK election landslide would look like under NZ’s MMP system
~ Nigel Farage, Greens and 72 Liberal Democrats: inside Britain’s new multi-party parliament
~ Rap lyrics can provide catharsis – both for artists and their fans
~ What Labour’s election means for women: the good and the bad
~ The six most urgent problems facing the UK that Starmer’s new government needs to fix
~ Nigel Farage, Greens and 71 Liberal Democrats: inside Britain’s new multi-party parliament
~ Rachel Reeves is the UK’s first female chancellor. Here’s why that’s so significant
~ The UK’s new prime minister Keir Starmer – hoping for a Democrat in the White House, preparing for Trump
~ Fusion power could transform how we get our energy — and worsen problems it’s intended to solve
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter