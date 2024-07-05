Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rachel Reeves is the UK’s first female chancellor. Here’s why that’s so significant

By Shampa Roy-Mukherjee, Vice Dean and Associate Professor in Economics, University of East London
Rachel Reeves has made history by becoming the UK’s first female chancellor of the exchequer, bringing with her a significant promise for change in economic and financial policy-making at the highest level.

The post of chancellor has existed for the past 800 years and, notably, has always been held by a man. Until now.

Other key roles in economic policy-making that have yet to be filled by a woman include the governor of the Bank of England and the first permanent secretary to the Treasury.

Want more politics coverage from academic experts? Every week,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nigel Farage, Greens and 71 Liberal Democrats: inside Britain’s new multi-party parliament
~ The UK’s new prime minister Keir Starmer – hoping for a Democrat in the White House, preparing for Trump
~ Fusion power could transform how we get our energy — and worsen problems it’s intended to solve
~ US Supreme Court: 10 days of blockbuster decisions with huge implications for the future
~ Three animals that can detect disease in humans
~ Jordan: Authorities must release journalist Ahmad Hassan al-Zoubi imprisoned over social media post
~ Russia: Human rights defender arrested for displaying “extremist” Facebook logo must be freed immediately
~ PFAS ‘forever chemicals’ can be absorbed through human skin, says research
~ South Africa’s healthcare system: eight steps that would get it on the right track
~ Will Joe Biden step down? An expert Q&A
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS