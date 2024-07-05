Tolerance.ca
Russia: Human rights defender arrested for displaying “extremist” Facebook logo must be freed immediately

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the arbitrary arrest of a prominent Russian human rights defender, Aleksei Sokolov, in Yekaterinburg, the Urals, for displaying the Facebook logo online which is regarded as an “extremist symbol” in Russia, Natalia Zviagina, Amnesty International’s Russia Director, said: “With this arrest, the Russian authorities are exacting revenge against Aleksei Sokolov for his relentless […] The post Russia: Human rights defender arrested for displaying “extremist” Facebook logo must be freed immediately appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


