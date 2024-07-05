Tolerance.ca
Euro 2024: England’s squad shows the true value of football teams in the lower leagues

By Mark Middling, Assistant Professor of Accounting, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Before the start of Euro 2024, England’s football squad was widely considered one of the favourites to win the tournament. Manager Gareth Southgate had a wealth of talent at his disposal with some of Europe’s finest players travelling to Germany.

They included the likes of Jude Bellingham, who has quickly become one of Real Madrid's most influential players. Then there was Phil…


