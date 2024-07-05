Tolerance.ca
Keir Starmer: what we know about Britain’s new prime minister and how he will lead

By Mark Bennister, Associate Professor of Politics, University of Lincoln
Ben Worthy, Lecturer in Politics, Birkbeck, University of London
All prime ministers bring their own personality and approach to the job. Each has a different style of leadership, which can shape how things work and what gets done. Herbert Asquith famously summed it up when he said being prime minister is all about “what the holder chooses and is able to make of it”.

When searching for clues as to how Keir Starmer will choose to be Britain’s prime minister, there isn’t too much to go on. When asked directly on a recent podcast, he…The Conversation


