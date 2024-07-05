Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NZ’s commercial rocket industry is taking off, but national space law needs a boost

By Alexander Gillespie, Professor of Law, University of Waikato
A proposed new rocket launch site in Canterbury highlights the need for New Zealand space law to keep up with a rapidly developing but under-regulated and risky sector.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
