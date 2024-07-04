Drug prohibition is fuelling the overdose crisis: Regulating drugs is the way out
By Kora DeBeck, Distinguished Associate Professor, School of Public Policy; Dorothy Killam Fellow; CIHR Applied Public Health Chair, Simon Fraser University
Perry Kendall, Clinical Professor, Faculty of Medicine, School of Population and Public Health, University of British Columbia
Regulating drugs may seem radical, but taking the production and sale of currently illegal drugs away from organized crime and drug cartels is the most promising way to keep our communities safe.
