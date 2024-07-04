Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How an ‘always-on’ work culture can create a vicious cycle that damages workers and employers

By Yasin Rofcanin, Professor of Management Strategy & Organisation, University of Bath
Farooq Mughal, Senior Lecturer (Associate Professor), Management Strategy & Organisation, University of Bath
The glamorisation of high-pressure work environments, like the infamous “996” culture (where staff work from 9am until 9pm six days a week), often portrays relentless dedication and long hours as key to career success.

A PR boss at Chinese tech firm Baidu publicly apologised in May after glorifying a work-till-you-drop culture. Qu Jing advised staff…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
