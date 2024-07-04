Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kang Youwei: the revolutionary thinker behind modern China’s transformation

By Daniel Hutton Ferris, Lecturer in Political Theory and Philosophy, Newcastle University
Kang Youwei (1858–1927) has had a profound influence on modern-day China. He imagined a future society in which war had ended and nation-states had disappeared, to be replaced by a single socialist and democratic world state. His work popularised the idea of historical progress in China, inspired the founder of the People’s Republic, Mao Zedong, and continues to influence China’s political elite today.

It is for this reason that republican-era politician, writer and Kang’s most influential student, Liang…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
