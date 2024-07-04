Our clothes generate microplastics that pollute the St. Lawrence River and other bodies of water
By Valérie S. Langlois, Professor/Professeure titulaire, Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Julien Gigault, Chercheur / Professeur en chimie, Université Laval
Raphaël Lavoie, Chercheur scientifique, Environnement et Changement climatique Canada, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
To Tuan Anh, Senior research technician, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
New research shows an abundance of microplastics in the St. Lawrence River and its estuary, where 45 million people live and is home home to several million animals, invertebrates and plants.
Thursday, July 4, 2024