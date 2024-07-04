Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Our clothes generate microplastics that pollute the St. Lawrence River and other bodies of water

By Valérie S. Langlois, Professor/Professeure titulaire, Eau Terre Environnement Research Centre, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Julien Gigault, Chercheur / Professeur en chimie, Université Laval
Raphaël Lavoie, Chercheur scientifique, Environnement et Changement climatique Canada, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
To Tuan Anh, Senior research technician, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
New research shows an abundance of microplastics in the St. Lawrence River and its estuary, where 45 million people live and is home home to several million animals, invertebrates and plants.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
