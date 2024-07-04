Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Huthi authorities must immediately release arbitrarily detained staff from UN and civil society organizations

By Amnesty International
Huthi de facto authorities must immediately release 13 UN staff and at least 14 staff from Yemeni and international civil society organizations who continue to be arbitrarily detained one month later as part of an ongoing crackdown against the human rights and humanitarian community, Amnesty International said today. Early last month, Huthi security forces conducted


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
