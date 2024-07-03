Election night 2024: what the experts say
By Laura Hood, Senior Politics Editor, Assistant Editor, The Conversation (UK edition)
Stephen Harris, Deputy Editor, The Conversation
Grace Allen, Education and Young People Editor
Dale Berning Sawa, Commissioning Editor, Societies, The Conversation
Avery Anapol, Commissioning Editor, Politics + Society
Sarah Reid, Senior Business Editor
Alastair Tibbitt, Manager – donations, partnerships and audience, The Conversation
It’s been a chaotic election campaign. From bombshell polls to Gamblegate, tense debates and manifestos,…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 3rd 2024