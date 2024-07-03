Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

University of Toronto protesters dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment after injunction granted

By Jack L. Rozdilsky, Associate Professor of Disaster and Emergency Management, York University, Canada
Pro-Palestinian protesters occupying the University of Toronto dismantled their encampment in advance of a deadline issued by the university after being granted a court injunction.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Nuclear power has an advantage not reflected in its average price. It’s price stability, and for some users that matters
~ The energy transition requires a lot of minerals and metals — which could impact our lakes
~ Election night 2024: what the experts say
~ How hurricanes will change as the Earth warms
~ Global: Host Country Agreement with Azerbaijan for COP29 must guarantee human rights and be publicly available
~ Have-not neighbourhoods hurt by about-face on engaging with the community in urban planning
~ Professional misconduct can end a career – who should get a second chance?
~ Miranda July’s maternal midlife novel is like the quirk porn nightmare of an egomaniac. Cathy Sweeney’s is stunningly good
~ No croutons, no anchovies, no bacon: the 100-year-old Mexican origins of the Caesar salad
~ Nuclear power has an advantage not reflected in the average price. It’s price stability, and for some users that matters
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter