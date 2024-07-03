Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Professional misconduct can end a career – who should get a second chance?

By Marta Rychert, Senior Researcher in Drug Policy and Health Law, Massey University
Kate Diesfeld, Professor of Law, Auckland University of Technology
Lois Surgenor, Professor in Psychological Medicine, University of Otago
Some professions offer rehabilitation for workers guilty of misconduct. But the rules in New Zealand are inconsistent and a better model could save careers and public investment in expensive training.The Conversation


