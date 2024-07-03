The federal government has lifted the moratorium on Northern cod fishing after 32 years
By Tyler Eddy, Research Scientist in Fisheries Science, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Matthew Robertson, Research Scientist in Fisheries Science, Memorial University of Newfoundland
The end of the Northern cod moratorium marks a pivotal moment for Newfoundland and Labrador’s fishing industry, which has grappled with the economic and social impacts of the moratorium for decades.
