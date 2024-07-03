Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The complex role China plays in Africa's energy transition

By Ruohan Xie
China's investment in the clean energy sector in East African countries has simultaneously offered thousands access to electricity, while also creating opportunities for exploitation within the market.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Albanian author Ismail Kadare remembered by authors from Central and Southern Europe
~ Boycotting Xinjiang cotton: What does it mean for environmental and labor justice in Central Asia?
~ How (apparently) identical animals can be completely different species – new research
~ HIV breakthrough: drug trial shows injection twice a year is 100% effective against infection
~ Kenya unrest: Ruto awakened class politics that now threatens to engulf him
~ ASIC has comprehensively failed and its role should be split in two, according to long-awaited report
~ Eddie Redmayne’s Emcee performance has caused uproar – but there is more to this Cabaret than meets the eye
~ How the French far-right rose to prominence
~ Average months now feel cold thanks to climate change
~ What fathers in the animal kingdom can tell us about humans
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter