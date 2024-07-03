Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A 4,500-year-old collective tomb in France reveals its secret – the final stage in the formation of the ‘European genome’

By Eva-Maria Geigl, Directrice de recherche CNRS, Université Paris Cité
Oğuzhan Parasayan, Chercheur post-doctoral, Institut Pasteur
Thierry Grange, Directeur de Recherche CNRS, responsable d'équipe de recherche, Institut Jacques Monod, Université Paris Cité
A new study reveals the final stage in the formation of the European genome, which is still present in many people today.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Albanian author Ismail Kadare remembered by authors from Central and Southern Europe
~ The complex role China plays in Africa's energy transition
~ Boycotting Xinjiang cotton: What does it mean for environmental and labor justice in Central Asia?
~ How (apparently) identical animals can be completely different species – new research
~ HIV breakthrough: drug trial shows injection twice a year is 100% effective against infection
~ Kenya unrest: Ruto awakened class politics that now threatens to engulf him
~ ASIC has comprehensively failed and its role should be split in two, according to long-awaited report
~ Eddie Redmayne’s Emcee performance has caused uproar – but there is more to this Cabaret than meets the eye
~ How the French far-right rose to prominence
~ Average months now feel cold thanks to climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter