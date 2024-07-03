Tolerance.ca
How two identical animals can have completely different genomes – new research

By Cristian Cañestro, Profesor e investigador en genética, Universitat de Barcelona
Logically speaking, you would think that animals who appeared to be the same – even if they were found in different parts of the world – would belong to the same species, and that they would share the same genome. However, our recent study has found that this is not always the case.

The discovery came thanks to a small zooplankton of the species Oikopleura dioica, which we have used as a model to understand the evolutionary origin of the genetic family to which humans belong – known…The Conversation


