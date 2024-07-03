Tolerance.ca
NZ is moving closer to digital IDs – it’s time to rethink how we protect our valuable data

By Markus Luczak-Roesch, Professor of Informatics and Chair in Complexity Science, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
As the digital economy accelerates, New Zealand needs new rules to regulate how we develop new services– and who develops them.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
~ Australia is pushing big tech to ‘protect kids from porn’. What can they actually do?
~ Netflix’s A Family Affair tries to reject old stories of sexual women being ‘bad mothers’. Too bad it’s a terrible film
~ Cambodia: Smear Campaign against Labor Group
~ Why mental health and neurodivergence should not be used to explain incel violence
~ Taking too many medications can pose health risks. Here’s how to avoid them
~ Iraq: Kurdistan Region’s authorities failing survivors of domestic violence
~ World News in Brief: Doha talks on Afghanistan, human rights in Belarus, Rohingya refugees in India, global trade rises
~ Why news about Kenya is trending in Africa
~ The Road to the Country: novelist Chigozie Obioma on Nigeria’s brutal civil war, love and redemption
~ Despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s gift to Donald Trump, he may be barred from Canada as a convicted felon
