Young Canadians prefer in-person and hybrid work, according to a new report
By Ilona Dougherty, Managing Director, Youth & Innovation Project, University of Waterloo
Amelia Clarke, Professor of Sustainability Management, University of Waterloo
Ana Ferrer, Professor of Economics, University of Waterloo
The stereotypes around young people only caring about being online are rampant but they are worth questioning — or at least being put in context.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 2nd 2024