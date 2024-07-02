Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heart health is dependent on knowledge: Global study reveals what information cardiac patients need to thrive

By Gabriela Ghisi, Affiliate Scientist, KITE Research Institute, Adjunct Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, University of Toronto
Research shows cardiac patients want to understand heart events, adopt heart-healthy diets, manage medications, recognize symptoms, control risk factors and engage in cardiac rehabilitation programs.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why news about Kenya is trending in Africa
~ The Road to the Country: novelist Chigozie Obioma on Nigeria’s brutal civil war, love and redemption
~ Despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s gift to Donald Trump, he may be barred from Canada as a convicted felon
~ Banning social media for under-16s won’t help – teaching digital media literacy will
~ Young Canadians prefer in-person and hybrid work, according to a new report
~ ‘I pretty much already know what Australia’s like’: what Aussie teenagers told us about not watching local TV
~ Mental health services are overloaded. We should pay them a bonus to improve your care
~ Should we ditch big exam halls? Our research shows how high ceilings are associated with a lower score
~ Rising risks of climate disasters mean some communities will need to move – we need a national conversation about relocation now
~ Western Sydney’s childcare ‘desert’ locks women out of the workforce. Universal childcare could be a game-changer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter