Heart health is dependent on knowledge: Global study reveals what information cardiac patients need to thrive
By Gabriela Ghisi, Affiliate Scientist, KITE Research Institute, Adjunct Professor, Department of Physical Therapy, University of Toronto
Research shows cardiac patients want to understand heart events, adopt heart-healthy diets, manage medications, recognize symptoms, control risk factors and engage in cardiac rehabilitation programs.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 2nd 2024